NATO Wants to Dominate Not Only in Euro-Atlantic, But Also in Middle East - Lavrov

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) NATO wants to ensure its predominant positions not only in the Euro-Atlantic region, but also in the middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The facts we see demonstrate us a clear situation: NATO wants to dominate both in the Euro-Atlantic and if we look at NATO steps in other regions of the world, particularly the Middle East in the Middle East," Lavrov said after the 26th Meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in the Slovak capital of Bratislava.