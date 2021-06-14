NATO warns Russia no return to 'business as usual'

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Leaders of NATO countries warned Russia on Monday that there could be no return to normal relations between Moscow and the military alliance until it complies with international law.

"Until Russia demonstrates compliance with international law and its international obligations and responsibilities, there can be no return to 'business as usual'," the summit's final statement said.