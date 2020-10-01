Navalny 'Obviously' Working With Western Special Services - Head of Russian Lower Chamber

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is "obviously" working with Western authorities and special services, Chairman of the lower chamber of the Russian Parliament Viaсheslav Volodin said Thursday

"Obviously, Navalny is working with the special services and authorities of the Western countries. Protecting their interests," Volodin said, as quoted on the Duma website.

Volodin added that Navalny's claim that President Vladimir Putin was behind his alleged poisoning was a statement of a "dishonorable' person.

"Putin saved his life. If what happened to him had been orchestrated by Western special services, then his statement is in the same vein. Everyone was sincerely working to save him: from pilots and doctors to the president. And only a dishonorable person can say something like that," Volodin said.