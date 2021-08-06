(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry has included the Anti-Corruption Foundation, the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (both are also recognized as foreign agents) and Navalny's Headquarters in the list of banned organizations, according to the registry on the agency's website.

This decision was made at the suit of the prosecutor's office by the Moscow City Court, and later confirmed by the First Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction. The court agreed with the assessment that these entities created conditions for a "color revolution," regularly organizing unauthorized rallies that ended in riots involving teenagers.

The defense considers the courts' decision unreasonable. According to lawyer Ivan Pavlov, the alternation of power is a basic constitutional principle, the concept of "color revolution" is not legal and cannot serve as an argument in such a dispute, and the right to peaceful assembly is also enshrined in the Constitution.

The extremist status will make the work of these organizations in Russia impossible, from now on all their symbols are prohibited, and the media will have to emphasize that they are prohibited when mentioning them. In this case, criminal liability will threaten both the organizers of these NGOs and ordinary participants and donors.