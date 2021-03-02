MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny appealed a Moscow court decision to fine him 850,000 rubles [$11,500] in the case of libel against a World War II veteran, Babushkinsky district court spokeswoman Alexandra Savelieva told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"An appeal from lawyer [Vadim] Kobzev in the criminal case against Navalny was received. The date of the court hearing on the consideration of the appeal will be announced," Savelieva said.

The appeal will have to be considered by the Babushkinsky court of Moscow.