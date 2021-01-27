NE Chinese city detects 10 asymptomatic cases in 3rd citywide COVID-19 testing

The city of Tonghua in northeast China, where a cluster of COVID-19 cases has appeared, has finished its third citywide nucleic acid testing campaign, during which 10 asymptomatic infections were found, according to local authorities at a press briefing on Wednesday

A total of 361,927 people have been tested, and results for 252,879 people are available, said Jiang Haiyan, vice mayor of Tonghua in Jilin Province.

Jiang said that a total of 2,750 close contacts and 3,779 secondary close contacts have been located and placed under centralized isolation.

By Tuesday, the city had reported 279 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 74 asymptomatic infections.