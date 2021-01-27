UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NE Chinese City Detects 10 Asymptomatic Cases In 3rd Citywide COVID-19 Testing

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:16 PM

NE Chinese city detects 10 asymptomatic cases in 3rd citywide COVID-19 testing

The city of Tonghua in northeast China, where a cluster of COVID-19 cases has appeared, has finished its third citywide nucleic acid testing campaign, during which 10 asymptomatic infections were found, according to local authorities at a press briefing on Wednesday

CHANGCHUN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The city of Tonghua in northeast China, where a cluster of COVID-19 cases has appeared, has finished its third citywide nucleic acid testing campaign, during which 10 asymptomatic infections were found, according to local authorities at a press briefing on Wednesday.

A total of 361,927 people have been tested, and results for 252,879 people are available, said Jiang Haiyan, vice mayor of Tonghua in Jilin Province.

Jiang said that a total of 2,750 close contacts and 3,779 secondary close contacts have been located and placed under centralized isolation.

By Tuesday, the city had reported 279 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 74 asymptomatic infections.

Related Topics

China Tonghua Jilin

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $54.87 a barrel T ..

4 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz snubs Shehbaz Gill for sharing inform ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Invites US to Produce New Security Formula ..

3 minutes ago

China two-year treasury bond futures close mixes W ..

3 minutes ago

UK to impose hotel quarantine for returning Briton ..

3 minutes ago

China's agricultural product wholesale price edge ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.