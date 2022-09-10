UrduPoint.com

Nearly 2.5Mln Tonnes Of Grain Left Ukraine Since July - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Nearly 2.5 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain has been shipped out of its Black Sea ports under the July deal between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Nearly 2.5 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain has been shipped out of its Black Sea ports under the July deal between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media reported on Saturday.

The state Turkish news agency Anadolu estimated that 105 ships carrying Ukrainian grain had passed through the Bosphorus since Turkey and the UN helped broker the pact on July 22.

The Turkish ministry of national defense said on social media that five more ships left Ukrainian ports on Saturday. Turkish customs officers plan to inspect 12 cargo ships later in the day.

The UN has billed the pact, which also seeks to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports, as crucial for feeding Africa and staving off global hunger, but Russian President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum in Vladivostok this week that most grain shipments went to Europe.

