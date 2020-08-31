UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 3,000 Prisoners Extradited Under Iran's Judicial Deals Over Past 7 Years - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:27 PM

Nearly 3,000 Prisoners Extradited Under Iran's Judicial Deals Over Past 7 Years - Reports

As many as 2,988 Iranian or foreign prisoners have been extradited over the past seven years under Tehran's major judicial agreements on extradition with other countries, media reported on Monday, citing Iranian Minister of Justice Ali-Reza Avayi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) As many as 2,988 Iranian or foreign prisoners have been extradited over the past seven years under Tehran's major judicial agreements on extradition with other countries, media reported on Monday, citing Iranian Minister of Justice Ali-Reza Avayi.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Iran has a total of 84 judicial agreements on extradition with other countries � 32 of which were signed under President Hassan Rouhani.

Avayi told the news outlet that 307 Iranian convicts had returned home from other countries over the past 18 months, while 806 foreign convicts had been extradited from Iran to their home countries.

The minister added that Iranian prisons provide better services, such as healthcare or education, compared to some countries' prisons.

Related Topics

Iran Education Tehran Media From

Recent Stories

Abolishing boycott law ‘historic’ decision, US ..

13 minutes ago

UAE makes significant progress in combating money ..

13 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat angry over Karachi situation

18 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and S ..

28 minutes ago

PSX Regional Head visits LCCI

33 minutes ago

US Ambassador to Russia Visiting US Student Senten ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.