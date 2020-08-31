As many as 2,988 Iranian or foreign prisoners have been extradited over the past seven years under Tehran's major judicial agreements on extradition with other countries, media reported on Monday, citing Iranian Minister of Justice Ali-Reza Avayi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) As many as 2,988 Iranian or foreign prisoners have been extradited over the past seven years under Tehran's major judicial agreements on extradition with other countries, media reported on Monday, citing Iranian Minister of Justice Ali-Reza Avayi.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Iran has a total of 84 judicial agreements on extradition with other countries � 32 of which were signed under President Hassan Rouhani.

Avayi told the news outlet that 307 Iranian convicts had returned home from other countries over the past 18 months, while 806 foreign convicts had been extradited from Iran to their home countries.

The minister added that Iranian prisons provide better services, such as healthcare or education, compared to some countries' prisons.