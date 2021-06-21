UrduPoint.com
Nearly 34,000 Households Experience Power Outage In Chicago Over Severe Storms - Provider

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) More than 33,800 households in the US city of Chicago and adjacent areas are left without power on Monday after severe thunderstorms hit the region, according to the latest data from the Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) electric utility provider.

As of 07:00 GMT, a total of 33,847 out of over 4 million customers served by the provider have been affected by outages. In particular, 3,057 customers were left without power in Chicago, 2,218 in the city of Darien, 4,256 in the Downers Grove township, 2,235 in the Willow Springs village and 4,836 in the Woodridge.

Strong thunderstorms struck the area on Sunday night, local media reported, adding that a tornado touchdown is expected as the severe weather continues.

More Stories From World

