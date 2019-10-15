UrduPoint.com
Nearly 400 Terror Suspects Arrested In Turkey Over 3 Days - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:09 PM

Turkish security forces have arrested a total of 391 suspects with alleged terror links over the past three days, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Turkish security forces have arrested a total of 391 suspects with alleged terror links over the past three days, media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

Operations against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia} were carried out in 25 Turkish provinces and 146 suspects were arrested, according to Anadolu news agency.

A total of 245 suspects were arrested in operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as terrorist organization in Turkey.

Over 300 people have been killed in IS-claimed attacks in Turkey in recent years.

Last week, Turkey launched operation Peace Spring in north Syria against the IS terrorists and Kurdish militia in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border.

