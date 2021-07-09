Nearly 60% of US Voters Believe Media 'Enemy of The People' - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Well over half of US voters now believe the nation's media are enemies of the American people, a Rasmussen poll released on Friday found.

"A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 58% of likely US voters at least somewhat agree that the media are 'truly the enemy of the people,'" the organization announced.

More than half of that number, comprising 34 percent of all those polled, "strongly agree" that the American media are hostile to the interests of the public they claim to serve, Rasmussen Reports said.

"Voters overwhelmingly believe 'fake news' is a problem and a majority agrees with former President Donald Trump that the media have become 'the enemy of the people,'" the polling organization advised.

Only 36 percent of those polled did not agree that the media was the enemy of the people and just 23 percent "strongly" disagreed with the proposition, Rasmussen Reports said. The poll was conducted among 1,000 American adults nationwide on July 7-8 and come with a 95 percent likelihood of reliability, the company said.