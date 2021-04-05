UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 90 Dead In Indonesia, East Timor Floods, Dozens Missing

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

Nearly 90 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

At least 87 people are dead and dozens more still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor, officials said Monday

Lembata, Indonesia, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 87 people are dead and dozens more still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor, officials said Monday.

Torrential rain unleashed a deluge and subsequent landslides, turning small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees and forcing thousands into shelters.

Cyclones continued to pound the hard-hit region Monday, hampering efforts to reach trapped survivors.

Indonesia's disaster agency said about 66 people have been killed so far.

Another 21 people also died in East Timor, said an official in the tiny half-island nation of 1.3 million that lies between Indonesia and Australia.

Many of the deaths were in Timor's inundated capital Dili.

In Indonesia's remote East Flores municipality, mud has washed over homes, bridges and roads, while strong waves have prevented search teams from accessing the hardest-hit areas.

On Lembata, an island east of Flores, parts of some villages were swept down a mountainside by torrents of mud and carried to the shore of the ocean.

Soon after flash floods began tearing into resident Basir Langoday's district in the early morning, he heard screams for help from a nearby home covered in rubble.

"There were four of them inside. Three survived but the other one didn't make it," he told reporters.

Langoday and his friends scrambled to try and save the trapped man before he was crushed to death.

"He said 'hurry, I can't hold on any longer," Langoday added.

- 'Medicine, food, blankets' - Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed "deepest condolences" over the devastation.

"I understand the deep sorrow suffered by our brothers and sisters because of this disaster," he said in a nationwide address.

Related Topics

Dead Australia Died Dili Flores Man Indonesia East Timor Turkish Lira Joko Widodo From Million

Recent Stories

Panel of presiding officers announced for 310th Se ..

7 minutes ago

Three drug dealers arrested

7 minutes ago

North China to bear brunt of 2021 flood season

7 minutes ago

Russian Media Watchdog Extends Twitter Traffic Slo ..

7 minutes ago

More than 50 teams camped in Dubai in recent month ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs completes 752 declarations for EXPO ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.