Nearly All EU Members Back Proposal Calling for Immediate Ceasefire in Palestine - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) All but one of the member states of the European Union have expressed support for a proposal calling for an immediate ceasefire in conflict-ridden Palestine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, following an urgent video conference of the bloc's foreign ministers.

"I'm happy to say that 26 out of 27 member states supported the overall sense of the discussion ... The text says that ... the priority is the immediate cessation of all violence and implementation of a ceasefire. Not only to agree but to implement a ceasefire," Borrell said at a press conference.

The top EU diplomat added that the bloc was also interested in reviving talks within the format of the middle East Quartet of international mediators.

"From our side, we will renew our engagement with our key partners, notably with the new US administration," Borrell said.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron also announced his plans to develop proposals on the Israeli-Palestinian truce, noting that he will cooperate with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan on the issue.

The announcement came after Israel reportedly turned down Cairo's plan for the year-long humanitarian ceasefire with the Palestinians proposed by an Egyptian delegation during a visit to Tel Aviv.