UrduPoint.com

Nearly Half Of Americans Say Fauci Lied About Funding Gain-of-Function Research - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:40 AM

Nearly Half of Americans Say Fauci Lied About Funding Gain-of-Function Research - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Nearly half of US voters say National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci lied about funding gain-of-function virus research such as that at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed.

"The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 33% of Likely US voters believe Fauci has told the truth about US government funding for gain-of-function virus research. That's a decline from June, when 40% believed Fauci had told the truth.  Forty-nine percent (49%) now say Fauci hasn't told the truth about funding gain-of-function research," Rasmussen Reports said.

Gain-of-function is controversial research conducted by some scientists to enable pathogens to be more transmissible in an effort to find out more about possible preventative measures.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as Republican lawmakers have pointed toward the Wuhan Institute of Virology and their gain-of-function research as a possible origin of the novel coronavirus.

Fauci has testified under oath in Congress that he and his colleagues did not engage in gain-of-function research and if some did, they did so according to established rules. However, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) last Wednesday admitted that its partner EcoHealth Alliance did engage in such research. Numerous lawmakers, and Senator Rand Paul in particular, have said Fauci lied to Congress about US-funded gain of function research in Wuhan and should resign.

The Rasmussen Reports poll also found that almost half of US voters, 46%, believe that Fauci should be forced to resign and that 71% believe that the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Alliance June Congress From Government Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

3 hours ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesothoâ€™s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesothoâ€™s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

3 hours ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

4 hours ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

4 hours ago
 Indiaâ€™s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

Indiaâ€™s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.