Negotiations With US' Nuland in Moscow Timely, Useful - Russian Foreign Ministry

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Negotiations between Russian officials and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland were useful, timely and frank, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"On the whole, we assess the talks held at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the negotiations with Victoria Nuland, as useful, as timely. The conversation turned out to be extremely frank, without avoiding details of numerous problems and irritants in bilateral relations, including obstacles artificially created by Washington for the activities of Russian diplomatic missions and constantly imposed visa and other restrictions to which we are forced to respond," Zakharova told a briefing.

The ministry's spokeswoman added that Moscow and Washington "share the desire to maintain a dialogue in order to make bilateral relations more stable and predictable."

The Russian side also informed Nuland about readiness to establish contacts with the US at all levels, Zakharova added.