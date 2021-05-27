UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Lashes Out At French FM After 'apartheid' Risk Comment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:27 PM

Netanyahu lashes out at French FM after 'apartheid' risk comment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday slammed the "hypocritical and mendacious moralising" remarks of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who warned of possible "long-lasting apartheid" in Israel

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday slammed the "hypocritical and mendacious moralising" remarks of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who warned of possible "long-lasting apartheid" in Israel.

Speaking about clashes between Jews and Arabs that erupted in several Israeli cities during the latest conflict with Gaza, Le Drian said the "risk of apartheid is high" without an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

"If in the future we had a solution other than the two-state solution, we would have the ingredients of long-lasting apartheid," Le Drian told RTL radio and Le Figaro newspaper in a Sunday interview.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu expressed his "sharp protest" against the French government, following Le Drian's "outrageous" remarks.

"The minister said that Israel was liable to become an apartheid state -- a brazen, false claim that is without any foundation," Netanyahu said in a video recording issued by his office.

"We will not accept any hypocritical and mendacious moralising on this issue," he said.

Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict from May 10, the health ministry in Gaza says.

Rocket and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, an Israeli soldier, one Indian national and two Thai workers, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel were wounded.

The US-based group Human Rights Watch and Israel's B'Tselem recently accused Israel of running an "apartheid" system, a charge Israel has strongly rejected.

Related Topics

India Fire Prime Minister Protest Israel Gaza May Sunday Jew From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan's exports touch $ 21 bln in last 10 month ..

22 seconds ago

Farooq boosted AJK as self supported in Hydro powe ..

23 seconds ago

India says Twitter undermining law over opposition ..

25 seconds ago

Iran sentences activist to 30 months jail, floggin ..

26 seconds ago

MRS Cell handed over to Finance Department

29 seconds ago

Estimated 52% of US Workers Support Right to Discu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.