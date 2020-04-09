UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Confirms 1,213 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 21,762 - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands increased by 1,213 to 21,762 in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Thursday, adding that the death toll reached 2,396 people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands increased by 1,213 to 21,762 in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said on Thursday, adding that the death toll reached 2,396 people.

According to the health authorities, the country registered 148 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past day.

Almost 8,000 people infected with the coronavirus are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

On a global scale, more than 1.4 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far, and over 89,000 have died. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has surpassed 337,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

