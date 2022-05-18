Netherlands Denies Preparing Restoration Plans for Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Netherlands is note currently drawing up concrete plans to help rebuild any Ukrainian city or village after the conflict, as Ukraine has yet to identify its reconstruction needs, the Dutch cabinet said on Tuesday.

On March 31, Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Dutch House of Representatives via video link. During his speech, he called on the Netherlands to choose any Ukrainian city affected by hostilities and help with its restoration.

"At the moment, the Cabinet of Ministers is not preparing any concrete plans to help rebuild a Ukrainian town or village after the war.

This is due to the fact that... Ukraine has not yet been able to determine the needs for reconstruction itself," the ministry said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.