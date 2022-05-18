UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Denies Preparing Restoration Plans For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:01 AM

Netherlands Denies Preparing Restoration Plans for Ukraine

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Netherlands is note currently drawing up concrete plans to help rebuild any Ukrainian city or village after the conflict, as Ukraine has yet to identify its reconstruction needs, the Dutch cabinet said on Tuesday.

On March 31, Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Dutch House of Representatives via video link. During his speech, he called on the Netherlands to choose any Ukrainian city affected by hostilities and help with its restoration.

"At the moment, the Cabinet of Ministers is not preparing any concrete plans to help rebuild a Ukrainian town or village after the war.

This is due to the fact that... Ukraine has not yet been able to determine the needs for reconstruction itself," the ministry said in a statement.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Netherlands February March Cabinet

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

1 hour ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

1 hour ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

1 hour ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.