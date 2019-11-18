UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Provides $4.3Mln For Rohingya Refugees In Bangladesh - UN Food Agency

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:03 PM

The World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Monday that the Netherlands has provided $4.3 million in support of the organization's relief efforts for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

"The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) welcomes an additional contribution of [$4.3 million] from the Kingdom of the Netherlands to support the organization's work for the Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh," the release said.

The WFP said the contribution will support the construction of 20 new fish ponds and vertical vegetable gardens to enable refugees to access fresh food.

In addition, the funds will be used to train some 4,000 Rohingya women to become self-sufficient.

In 2017, Myanmar's military, together with local Buddhists, began attacking Rohingya villages and outposts in the country's Rakhine state after Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts.

According to the United Nations, more than 700,000 Rohingya have either fled or have been driven out of Myanmar.

