New Austrian Chancellor Says Country Will Remain Reliable Partner to EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Austria will remain a close and reliable partner to the European Union as the bloc's policies are of fundamental significance for the country, Austria's new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday,

"Austria remains a reliable and committed partner, you can count on us and we shall continue along these lines.

The EU is the fundamental political framework of Austria," Schallenberg said at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels.

Schallenberg was sworn in as Austria's new chancellor following the resignation of Sebastian Kurz amid corruption scandal. This is Schallenberg's first official visit to the EU headquarters after he assumed office on Monday.