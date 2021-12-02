New Belarusian Constitution to Boost Role of Government, Parliament - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The new Belarusian constitution will boost the role of the government and the parliament, the president will retain strong powers, incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told RIA Novosti in an interview.

The Belarusian leader said that the meaning of the current constitutional process was to redistribute powers and create a new structure of power.

"The role of the government and the parliament will be boosted (in the new constitution)," Lukashenko noted.

"But the president, as today, will form the government, he (or she) will be the head of state, and the strong presidential power will remain," the president added.