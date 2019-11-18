UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Bolivian Government Claims Plotters Wanted To Kill Interim President

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:16 PM

New Bolivian Government Claims Plotters Wanted to Kill Interim President

Bolivian government minister Arturo Murillo said Monday that authorities had uncovered a plot to murder the caretaker president, Jeanine Anez

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Bolivian government minister Arturo Murillo said Monday that authorities had uncovered a plot to murder the caretaker president, Jeanine Anez.

"A criminal group has been found to plot an attack on Anez," the former opposition senator told reporters at a press conference, as quoted by the Correo del Sur daily.

Murillo did not provide any details of the alleged assassination plot but said he had advised Anez against travelling to the province of Beni, her former constituency, to celebrate her new role.

Anez was a Senate deputy speaker when she took over as interim president last week after President Evo Morales resigned. She was next in line after other senior officials stepped aside.

Morales fled into exile in Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests. He asked for political asylum claiming there were plans to kill him. His supporters do not recognize Anez's mandate and want her to cede power.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Senate Beni Sur Mexico Criminals Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Time has come to invest in Balochistan: Jam Kamal

3 minutes ago

South Ossetia Says Italian Lawyers May Represent R ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Meets Fed Chairman Powell to Discuss Interes ..

4 minutes ago

More than 100,000 children in migration-related US ..

4 minutes ago

Three dead in Oklahoma Walmart shooting: US media

29 minutes ago

Naftogaz Says Received Proposal From Gazprom to Ex ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.