UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New 'Combovirus' COVID-19 Strain Discovered In Ukraine - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

New 'Combovirus' COVID-19 Strain Discovered in Ukraine - Watchdog

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) A new coronavirus variant has been discovered in Ukraine, Oleh Ruban, the head of the State Service on food Safety and Consumer Protection, said on Monday.

"There are five globally confirmed coronavirus strains: COVID-19 itself, 'UK,' 'Spanish,' 'South African' and 'Brazilian.' These are five active variants that have spread around the world from China. What was discovered in Bukovina [the Chernivtsi Region] is the so-called combovirus, which is circulating in Ukraine along with COVID-19.

It ... is similar to the UK strain, which is a modification of the 'South African' and 'Brazilian' strains. It also contains traits that have not yet been registered by the World Health Organization [WHO]," Ruban said, as quoted in the Vesti newspaper.

The watchdog head added that the so-called combovirus was aggressive in its spreading.

The new strain was discovered by the Ukrainian scientists two weeks ago, Ruban said, adding that the WHO has already been notified.

Related Topics

World Ukraine China Chernivtsi United Kingdom From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

1 hour ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

1 hour ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

1 hour ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

1 hour ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

1 hour ago

Canadian Government Allots $80Mln for Electric Veh ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.