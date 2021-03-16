New 'Combovirus' COVID-19 Strain Discovered in Ukraine - Watchdog

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) A new coronavirus variant has been discovered in Ukraine, Oleh Ruban, the head of the State Service on food Safety and Consumer Protection, said on Monday.

"There are five globally confirmed coronavirus strains: COVID-19 itself, 'UK,' 'Spanish,' 'South African' and 'Brazilian.' These are five active variants that have spread around the world from China. What was discovered in Bukovina [the Chernivtsi Region] is the so-called combovirus, which is circulating in Ukraine along with COVID-19.

It ... is similar to the UK strain, which is a modification of the 'South African' and 'Brazilian' strains. It also contains traits that have not yet been registered by the World Health Organization [WHO]," Ruban said, as quoted in the Vesti newspaper.

The watchdog head added that the so-called combovirus was aggressive in its spreading.

The new strain was discovered by the Ukrainian scientists two weeks ago, Ruban said, adding that the WHO has already been notified.