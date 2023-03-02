UrduPoint.com

New Corridor Found Inside Egypt's Cheops Pyramid - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 06:41 PM

New Corridor Found Inside Egypt's Cheops Pyramid - Reports

Researchers have discovered a new corridor inside the famous Egyptian pyramid of Cheops, one of the oldest Seven Wonders of the ancient world, media reported on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Researchers have discovered a new corridor inside the famous Egyptian pyramid of Cheops, one of the oldest Seven Wonders of the ancient world, media reported on Thursday.

The corridor, nine meters (29.5 feet) long and slightly over two meters wide, was found inside the pyramid during the Scan Pyramid project aimed at exploring the Giza monuments using modern technologies that began in October 2015, the Al-Ahram newspaper reported, citing Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa.

According to the minister, the research work was carried out with the cooperation of the ministry, including its Supreme Council of Antiquities, as well as universities in the United States, France, Japan, Germany and Canada, the report read.

The world-famous Giza pyramid archaeological complex is located on the Giza plateau on the west bank of the Nile River near Cairo. The complex, which is over 4,500 years old, is home to three great pyramids of the Fourth Dynasty pharaohs from 2600-2500 BC, namely Cheops (Khufu), Chephren (Khafre), and Menkaure (Mykerinos).

The Cheops Pyramid, also known as the Great Pyramid, is the largest and oldest of the three pyramids built on the Giza plateau. Built in the early 26th century BC, it also serves as the tomb of Fourth Dynasty pharaoh Cheops. Its original height was 147 meters. The pyramid was built of 2.3 million limestone blocks weighing an average of 2.5 tonnes each. The mummy of the pharaoh himself has not yet been found.

Related Topics

Century World Canada France Bank Germany Cairo Japan United States October 2015 Media From Million

Recent Stories

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Ar ..

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Arts

9 seconds ago
 DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, ..

DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Omani cities

18 seconds ago
 Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

7 minutes ago
 Russian Aluminum Magnate Says Moscow Will Lose Imp ..

Russian Aluminum Magnate Says Moscow Will Lose Important Export Channel Due to U ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan emphasizes NAM, world community's role fo ..

Pakistan emphasizes NAM, world community's role for just resolution of Kashmir d ..

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop tracking US rate saga, China re ..

Stock markets drop tracking US rate saga, China reopening

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.