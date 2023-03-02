(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Researchers have discovered a new corridor inside the famous Egyptian pyramid of Cheops, one of the oldest Seven Wonders of the ancient world, media reported on Thursday.

The corridor, nine meters (29.5 feet) long and slightly over two meters wide, was found inside the pyramid during the Scan Pyramid project aimed at exploring the Giza monuments using modern technologies that began in October 2015, the Al-Ahram newspaper reported, citing Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa.

According to the minister, the research work was carried out with the cooperation of the ministry, including its Supreme Council of Antiquities, as well as universities in the United States, France, Japan, Germany and Canada, the report read.

The world-famous Giza pyramid archaeological complex is located on the Giza plateau on the west bank of the Nile River near Cairo. The complex, which is over 4,500 years old, is home to three great pyramids of the Fourth Dynasty pharaohs from 2600-2500 BC, namely Cheops (Khufu), Chephren (Khafre), and Menkaure (Mykerinos).

The Cheops Pyramid, also known as the Great Pyramid, is the largest and oldest of the three pyramids built on the Giza plateau. Built in the early 26th century BC, it also serves as the tomb of Fourth Dynasty pharaoh Cheops. Its original height was 147 meters. The pyramid was built of 2.3 million limestone blocks weighing an average of 2.5 tonnes each. The mummy of the pharaoh himself has not yet been found.