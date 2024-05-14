Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao Discuss Longstanding Cooperation B/w Pakistan, China
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2024 | 11:02 AM
The Deputy Prime Minister formally invites Liu Jianchao to visit Pakistan to co-chair the next meeting of CPEC Joint Consultative Mechanism of Political Parties this year.
BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao in Beijing and discussed the longstanding cooperation and historical brotherly ties between the political parties of Pakistan and the Communist Party of China.
He reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to China on core issues and underscored the importance of further elevating Pakistan-China ties through close collaboration and cooperation in all matters of mutual importance.
The Minister IDCPC reaffirmed China’s support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and high-quality socio-economic development.
The Deputy Prime Minister expressed condolences and shock over the Shangla attack.
He reiterated Government’s firm resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and assured to bring perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice.
He underlined the measures taken by Pakistan to ensure enhanced security of Chinese projects, personnel and institutions in Pakistan.
The two leaders also reaffirmed the importance of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China and emphasized importance of exchanges between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.
They also expressed determination to accelerate progress on all CPEC projects including ML-I upgradation, Gwadar Port and KKH realignment.
