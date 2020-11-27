UrduPoint.com
New Delhi Police Offer to Turn Stadiums Into Makeshift Jails Amid Farmer Protests -Reports

The Indian police have requested permission from the authorities to convert nine of New Delhi's stadiums into temporary prisons, amid farmer protests, the Indian NDTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing its sources

NEW-DEHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Indian police have requested permission from the authorities to convert nine of New Delhi's stadiums into temporary prisons, amid farmer protests, the Indian NDTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing its sources.

On Thursday, the police said it had to use water cannons and tear gas against thousands of farmers from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab, who tried to march towards the capital to express their dissatisfaction with new laws in the agriculture industry.

New Delhi's governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also know as the Common Man's Party, is expected to oppose the proposal.

"I urge the Delhi Govt to deny permission for setting up temporary prisons.

The farmer of our country is neither a criminal nor a terrorist. Right to protest peacefully is enshrined in Indian Constitution - Article 19(1) and protests are the hallmark of a free, democratic society," Raghav Chadha, the representative of APP, said on Twitter.

Passed by Narendra Modi's government in September, the new laws seek to reform agricultural practices. Under the new laws, farmers are able to sell their wares outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price. The farmers are also allowed to sell their products outside state markets. The agriculture industry, however, fears that the new regulations will lead to the exploitation of farmers by big corporations.

