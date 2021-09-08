New Estonian Troops Arrive in Mali to Participate in French Operation - Armed Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) New Estonian troops arrived on Tuesday at the Gao base in Mali to participate in France's Barkhane operation in the country.

"The participation in the Barkhane operation strengthens Estonia's bilateral relations with France, and our contribution to the defense of the Gao base shows how seriously the Estonians treat the important issues that are important to Europeans, one of which is the migration from Northern Africa," Maj.

Rauno Viitmann, the commander of the Estonian contingent said, as quoted by the armed forces.

Anti-insurgent operation Barkhane has been ongoing in the Sahel since 2014.