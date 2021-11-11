UrduPoint.com

New Japanese Foreign Minister Plans To Protect Universal Values Amid China's Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:03 PM

New Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Protect Universal Values Amid China's Rise

Newly appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi promised on Thursday to protect universal values and the country's peace and prosperity amid China's military rise and other security challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Newly appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi promised on Thursday to protect universal values and the country's peace and prosperity amid China's military rise and other security challenges.

"We are seeing more serious challenges to universal values, which have sustained peace and the stability of the international community, and the international order," Hayashi said at the first press conference after assuming the post, as quoted by Kyodo news.

The minister noted that Tokyo would firmly oppose Beijing's plans to change the status quo. However, at the same time, he announced the intention to build constructive relationship with China in order to address common problems.

Hayashi also stressed the importance of further developing a strategic partnership between Japan and the United States in the Indo-Pacific region in connection with the increasing threats from China and North Korea.

As for the post-war peace treaty with Russia and conflicting territorial claims to the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands, Hayashi promised not to bequeath the issue to future generations.

In addition, Hayashi� said that he would work together with newly appointed Japanese special human rights adviser, former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, to deal with human rights issues, including those in other countries.

"Freedom, respect for fundamental human rights and the rule of law should be guaranteed in any nation," the minister said, as quoted by Kyodo News.

Hayashi was appointed as Japanese Foreign Minister by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday. He has previously served as the country's defense minister, minister of science and education and minister of agriculture.

Related Topics

Education Russia China Agriculture Beijing Tokyo Same Japan United States North Korea Post From Cabinet

Recent Stories

T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 ..

T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 for Australia 

4 minutes ago
 Thought leaders, futurists design way forward for ..

Thought leaders, futurists design way forward for 5 vital sectors during Great N ..

6 minutes ago
 Green hydrogen: promising opportunity for the fuel ..

Green hydrogen: promising opportunity for the fuel of the future in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Al Gergawi, Schwab call for united global action t ..

Al Gergawi, Schwab call for united global action to secure better future for nex ..

51 minutes ago
 Crackdown on unregistered, illegal printing presse ..

Crackdown on unregistered, illegal printing presses on cards

3 minutes ago
 POAW&SC organizes seminar on Breast Cancer Awaren ..

POAW&SC organizes seminar on Breast Cancer Awareness

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.