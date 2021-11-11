(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Newly appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi promised on Thursday to protect universal values and the country's peace and prosperity amid China's military rise and other security challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Newly appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi promised on Thursday to protect universal values and the country's peace and prosperity amid China's military rise and other security challenges.

"We are seeing more serious challenges to universal values, which have sustained peace and the stability of the international community, and the international order," Hayashi said at the first press conference after assuming the post, as quoted by Kyodo news.

The minister noted that Tokyo would firmly oppose Beijing's plans to change the status quo. However, at the same time, he announced the intention to build constructive relationship with China in order to address common problems.

Hayashi also stressed the importance of further developing a strategic partnership between Japan and the United States in the Indo-Pacific region in connection with the increasing threats from China and North Korea.

As for the post-war peace treaty with Russia and conflicting territorial claims to the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands, Hayashi promised not to bequeath the issue to future generations.

In addition, Hayashi� said that he would work together with newly appointed Japanese special human rights adviser, former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, to deal with human rights issues, including those in other countries.

"Freedom, respect for fundamental human rights and the rule of law should be guaranteed in any nation," the minister said, as quoted by Kyodo News.

Hayashi was appointed as Japanese Foreign Minister by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Wednesday. He has previously served as the country's defense minister, minister of science and education and minister of agriculture.