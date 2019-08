New Possible US-Japan Deal to Boost Bilateral Trade by Over $7Bln- US Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) New trade agreements that the United States and Japan may possibly sign in September will increase bilateral trade by up to $7 billion, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday.

"[The trade agreement] will open up markets to over $7 billion," Lighthizer told reporters after the talks between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the G7 sidelines, as broadcast by Fox news.