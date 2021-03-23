UrduPoint.com
New Russian Ambassador Hands Copies Of Credentials To Bolivian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The new head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Bolivia, Mikhail Ledenev, handed copies of credentials to Bolivia's foreign minister.

Ledenev replaced Vladimir Sprinchan, who finished his mission with an order from the authorities of the Latin American country.

"Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ledenev presented copies of credentials to Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta on Monday, March 22.

Ledenev will replace Vladimir Ivanovich Sprinchan in the post," the Bolivian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Mikhail Ledenev from 2015 to 2020 headed the Russian consulate in Karlovy Vary in the Czech Republic. Earlier he held various posts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic institutions abroad.

Sprinchan was appointed Russia's ambassador to Bolivia in July 2017 by a presidential decree.

