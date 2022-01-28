UrduPoint.com

New Russian Strike Drone Sirius To Make Maiden Flight In May This Year - Developer

DUBNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) New Russian strike unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Sirius will perform its maiden flight in May this year, Sergey Bogatikov, the general director of its developer Kronshtadt, reported to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

On Thursday, Shoigu inspected the first specialized plant built by Kronshtadt in Dubna for the production of large-sized UAVs.

"The production of design documentation has been completed. Now, flight models are being manufactured. We are making the first flight in May this year. We are finishing flight tests at the end of this year," Bogatikov told the minister.

He also noted that the new systems would be produced entirely at the new plant.

Serial deliveries of new Russian strike drones Sirius will begin in 2023, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin told Shoigu.

Sirius is a further development of the Orion drone series, it has two engines and an increased take-off weight.

During Shoigu's visit to the plant, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Sergei Surovikin presented the perspective workplace of drones' operators, providing the opportunity to simultaneously control 16 UAVs. The commander added that the same equipment will be installed on airborne versions of strike drone control centers.

