UrduPoint.com

New Sputnik V Version Adapted To Omicron Variant In Development - RDIF

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:36 PM

New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development - RDIF

A new version of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine adapted to the Omicron coronavirus variant is in development, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) A new version of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine adapted to the Omicron coronavirus variant is in development, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

The RDIF mentioned that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines "have proven to be highly effective against all variants of SARC-Cov-2 known to date."

"Nonetheless the Gamaleya Institute, based on existing protocols of immediately developing vaccine versions for variants of concern, has already begun developing the new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to Omicron," the RDIF said in a statement.

The vaccine maker is confident that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will be able to neutralize Omicron "as they have highest efficacy against other mutations," the RDIF added.

"In an unlikely case such modification is needed, the new Sputnik Omicron version can be ready for mass-scale production in 45 days. Several hundred million Sputnik Omicron boosters can be provided to international markets already by Feb 20, 2022 with over 3 billion doses available in 2022," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

Related Topics

Russia Market All Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

West Indies cricket team's security discussed

West Indies cricket team's security discussed

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR sign ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR sign agreements to assist refugees ..

22 minutes ago
 Stocks, oil prices rebound from Omicron rout

Stocks, oil prices rebound from Omicron rout

1 minute ago
 Chad amnesties hundreds of rebels, dissidents

Chad amnesties hundreds of rebels, dissidents

1 minute ago
 Northwest Nigeria state ends telecom blackout over ..

Northwest Nigeria state ends telecom blackout over bandit attacks

4 minutes ago
 African players in Europe: Three-goal Bebou steals ..

African players in Europe: Three-goal Bebou steals show

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.