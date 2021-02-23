UrduPoint.com
New York City To Reopen Cinemas On March 5 At 25% Of Capacity - Cuomo

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:50 AM

New York City to Reopen Cinemas on March 5 at 25% of Capacity - Cuomo

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Movie theaters in New York City will reopen next month at 25 percent of their capacity, with a maximum of 50 people in the house, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a statement in lifting a ban imposed since last year's coronavirus outbreak.

"Movie theaters in New York City can reopen on March 5 at 25 percent capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen," Cuomo said via Twitter on Monday. "Assigned seating, social distancing and other health precautions will be in place."

Last week, Cuomo said that indoor family entertainment centers, such as arcades, trampoline parks and laser tag facilities, could reopen beginning March 26 and that outdoor amusement parks will be able to return April 9 at limited capacity.

Cuomo has repeatedly said that New York has seen the end of its post-holiday coronavirus spike, while simultaneously warning that the emergence of associated virus strains, like the B.1.1.7 first identified in the United Kingdom, could derail the state's progress in the battle against the pandemic.

New York is reporting a weekly average of 7,400 coronavirus cases daily, a more than 13 percent decline compared with a week ago and the state's lowest average since the beginning of December, according to an analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

