New York Mayor Announces Private Sector Vaccine Mandate

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:18 PM

New York mayor announces private sector vaccine mandate

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a blanket Covid-19 vaccine mandate for the private sector in the United States' most populous city, starting from late December

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a blanket Covid-19 vaccine mandate for the private sector in the United States' most populous city, starting from late December.

"As of today we are going to announce a first in the nation measure, our health commissioner will announce a vaccine mandate for private sectors employers across the board," de Blasio said on MSNBC, adding that it would take effect December 27.

