UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Residents Must Refrain From Travel For 14 Days - CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 06:50 AM

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Residents Must Refrain From Travel for 14 Days - CDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut shortly after US President Donald Trump's decision against quarantine measures in the states, urging residents not to travel domestically for 14 days.

"The CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply," the CDC said on Saturday.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that he was considering imposing some kind of a quarantine regime in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - the states that have become "hot spots" of COVID-19.

However, later on Saturday Trump said that a quarantine "will not be necessary" in these states and that after consultations with the White House coronavirus task force and state governors he had asked the CDC to issue a "strong travel advisory."

Related Topics

White House Trump New York From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General issues updated resolution on ..

4 hours ago

UAE reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, Disinfection Pr ..

5 hours ago

Hundreds of German tourists repatriated from RAK I ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review globa ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s leading position in World Happine ..

6 hours ago

AJK president urges Modi to release Kashmiri priso ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.