New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Residents Must Refrain From Travel for 14 Days - CDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut shortly after US President Donald Trump's decision against quarantine measures in the states, urging residents not to travel domestically for 14 days.

"The CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply," the CDC said on Saturday.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that he was considering imposing some kind of a quarantine regime in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - the states that have become "hot spots" of COVID-19.

However, later on Saturday Trump said that a quarantine "will not be necessary" in these states and that after consultations with the White House coronavirus task force and state governors he had asked the CDC to issue a "strong travel advisory."