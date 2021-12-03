New York Police Detains Man Armed With Shotgun Near UN Headquarters
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:05 AM
The New York Police Department (NYPD) detained the man armed with a shotgun in front of the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, the NYPD told Sputnik on Thursday
Earlier on Thursday, the man arrived to the world body's headquarters and was holding a shotgun against his head while police officers attempted for several hours to establish dialogue with him.
"He is in custody," the NYPD said.
The NYPD later issued a message via Twitter confirming that the man was taken into custody and there was no threat to the public.