New York Police Increased Its Presence in Five Boroughs to Prevent Possible Trump Protests

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has increased uniformed presence throughout the five boroughs amid possible Trump protests, but there are currently no credible threats to New York City, the NYPD spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"While you will see an increased uniformed presence throughout the five boroughs, there are currently no credible threats to New York City.� The department remains ready and available to respond to protest and counter protests and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights," the NYPD statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the authorities have been monitoring social media regarding the Trump case and that the NYPD were on the look out for illegal actions.

Over the weekend, Trump shared on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he was to be arrested on March 21. "PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump said in the post. On March 18, an NYPD representative told Sputnik that police officers in New York were on standby in light of the former president's call for action posted on social media.

Trump's possible arrest is connected with alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in a bid to prevent her from disclosing their 2006 sexual affair. Trump dismissed his connection to Daniels as well as any other felony on his part. He also refused to testify before the jury, which will decide whether to indict him on Tuesday.