New York Prosecutors Obtain Trump's Tax Records: Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:33 PM
New York prosecutors investigating former president Donald Trump's finances have received his tax returns following a months-long legal battle, a spokesman said Thursday
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :New York prosecutors investigating former president Donald Trump's finances have received his tax returns following a months-long legal battle, a spokesman said Thursday.
"Our office obtained the records on Monday," Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, told AFP.
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a last-ditch bid by Trump's lawyers to block the release of the records.