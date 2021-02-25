UrduPoint.com
New York Prosecutors Obtain Trump's Tax Records: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 09:33 PM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :New York prosecutors investigating former president Donald Trump's finances have received his tax returns following a months-long legal battle, a spokesman said Thursday.

"Our office obtained the records on Monday," Danny Frost, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, told AFP.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a last-ditch bid by Trump's lawyers to block the release of the records.

