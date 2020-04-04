UrduPoint.com
New York State Reports Record 10,841 New COVID-19 Cases, 630 New Deaths - Governor

The US state of New York has recorded its largest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases as 10,841 positive tests were reported on Saturday, with the death toll also rising by 630, State Governor Andrew Cuomo said

During a televised press briefing, Cuomo confirmed that 10,841 new cases of the disease have been registered, raising the total number of cases reported in the state since the start of the outbreak to 113,704.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state of New York now stands at 3,565, Cuomo said.

The state governor added that 15,905 people are currently receiving treatment for the disease in hospital, and 4,126 of those are currently in intensive care units.

New York has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US, which itself has reported more than double the amount of cases than any other country.

The mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio has warned that the city does not have sufficient medical supplies to cope with the expected surge in the number of critically ill patients in the coming weeks and months.

A Russian military cargo plane landed in the US on Thursday loaded with medical supplies to combat the disease. US President Donald Trump said that the supplies were of "very high quality."

