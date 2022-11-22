UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Invites Zelenskyy To Address Its Parliament - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) New Zealand has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the country's parliament via video link, media reported on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy will become the second foreign leader to speak in the country's parliament after Australian former Prime Minister Julia Gillard addressed New Zealand lawmakers in 2011, Radio New Zealand reported.

The Ukrainian president has already spoken via video link in the parliaments of several other countries, asking for support for Ukraine's military actions against Russia, according to the report.

The date of Zelenskyy's address was not mentioned.

New Zealand, along with other Western countries, supports Kiev in the military operation in Ukraine which Russia launched on February 24, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. New Zealand's authorities have imposed sanctions against more than 1,200 individuals and organizations in Russia and Belarus.

