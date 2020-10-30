UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Votes To Legalize Euthanasia For Terminally Ill People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 01:40 PM

New Zealand Votes to Legalize Euthanasia for Terminally Ill People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) About 65.2 percent of New Zealand's population voted on Friday in favor of the End of Life Choice Act becoming law during the voluntary euthanasia referendum, national media reported.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, once the official result is confirmed on November 6, the new law will allow terminally ill people the opportunity to receive assisted dying upon two doctors' approval.

To get access to euthanasia, terminal patients with six or fewer months to live will have to be at least 18 years old and be a permanent New Zealand resident or citizen, the daily added.

The referendum result lacks the count of some 500,000 special votes, including overseas ballots.

The End of Life Choice Act was passed on November 13, 2019, while the law is expected to come into force in November 2021. The island nation in the Pacific will therefore join the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Western Australia, Colombia and Canada in legalizing euthanasia.

Related Topics

Australia Canada Luxembourg Belgium Colombia Netherlands November 2019 Media New Zealand

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

16 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

31 minutes ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.