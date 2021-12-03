UrduPoint.com

Newly Elected Swedish Prime Minister To Make Her First Visit Abroad To Finland

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:28 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The newly elected Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, will make her first visit abroad as head of the Swedish government to Finland on December 8, the Finnish government said on Friday.

"The Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, will visit Finland on Wednesday, 8 December, at the invitation of Prime Minister Sanna Marin. During her visit, Prime Minister Andersson will also meet with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö," the government said in a statement.

The prime ministers are expected to discuss bilateral relations between their countries and topical issues of the European Union.

"This is the first visit abroad of Prime Minister Andersson after she began her term of office. According to tradition, Finnish and Swedish prime ministers meet shortly after taking office. Prime Minister Marin too made her first visit to Sweden," the statement said.

The Swedish parliament on Monday voted for Social Democratic Party leader Andersson to become the nation's first female prime minister, after she resigned hours after the first vote on November 24 when a draft budget proposed by the previous Swedish government failed to gain a majority.

