NGOs Call on EU to Review Cooperation With Libya to Stop Abuse of Migrants, Refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The European Union should review its cooperation with the Libyan authorities on the issues of migrants and refugees, as the current policy paves the way to their abuse, 12 rights groups said in a joint statement on Monday.

"EU institutions should review and reform the bloc's policies of cooperation with Libya on migration and border management and control. During the past three years, these have facilitated the containment of tens of thousands of women, men and children in a country where they have been exposed to appalling abuse," the statement published on Amnesty International's website said.

Groups that urged the EU to reform its policy include Human Rights Watch, Oxfam International, International Federation for Human Rights, the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), the Italian Recreational and Cultural Association (ARCI) and the Association for Juridical Studies on Immigration (ASGI), among others.

"EU Member States and Institutions have long responded to the arrival of refugees and migrants, crossing the central Mediterranean on unseaworthy and overcrowded boats, by cooperating with Libyan authorities to stop departures and ensure that people rescued or intercepted at sea would be disembarked in Libya," the statement said.

GLAN, ARCI and ASGI have also separately submitted a complaint before the European Court of Auditors (ECA) regarding the EU's cooperation with Libya. The three organizations have requested that the ECA launch an audit to determine if the EU has breached its human rights obligations and financial regulations.

Libya serves as a transit point for thousands of migrants who attempt to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea. The journey is extremely perilous and often results in the death of those who try to cross the sea.