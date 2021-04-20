NGOs seek $5.5 bn to rescue 34 mn people from famine

More than 260 non-governmental organisations have signed an open letter calling on world leaders to donate $5.5 billion to prevent famine in 2021

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 260 non-governmental organisations have signed an open letter calling on world leaders to donate $5.5 billion to prevent famine in 2021.

"We call on you to provide the additional $5.5 billion needed for urgent food assistance to reach more than 34 million girls, boys, women and men around the globe who are a step away from famine. This assistance must begin immediately," the open letter said.