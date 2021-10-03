Nicaragua Green-Lights Cuban COVID-19 Vaccines - Company

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Nicaragua has approved the emergency use of Cuban COVID-19 vaccines Abdala and Soberana, Cuba's state-run biotechnology company BioCubaFarma said on Saturday.

"The Nicaraguan Health Ministry's sanitary authority has issued emergency use certificates for Cuban vaccines Soberana and Abdala," BioCubaFarma tweeted.

Nicaragua is currently using vaccines developed by Sinopharm, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, as well as Russia's Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.