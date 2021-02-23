Niger opposition lashes presidential vote as 'electoral holdup'

The opposition campaign in Niger on Tuesday blasted a runoff presidential vote as an "electoral holdup" and called on the public to protest against it

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The opposition campaign in Niger on Tuesday blasted a runoff presidential vote as an "electoral holdup" and called on the public to protest against it.

"I call on all Nigeriens...

to mobilise as one to block this electoral holdup," said Falke Bacharou, the campaign manager for opposition candidate Mahamane Ousmane, who ran against ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum in last Sunday's ballot.

The results of the vote -- showcased as the first democratic transition in the coup-prone Sahel state's history -- are yet to be released.