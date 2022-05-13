Nigeria warns of potential floods in 32 states

At least 32 states and 233 local government areas are at a high risk of flooding in Nigeria due to heavy downpours during the ongoing rainy season, the ministry of water resources said on Thursday

LAGOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) --:At least 32 states and 233 local government areas are at a high risk of flooding in Nigeria due to heavy downpours during the ongoing rainy season, the ministry of water resources said on Thursday.

"The level of floods in the highly probable flood risk areas between the months of April and November is expected to be high in terms of impacts on population, agriculture, livelihood, livestock, infrastructure and the environment," said Suleiman Adamu, the minister of water resources.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency(NIHSA) in Abuja, Adamu said the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) and Lagos, the nation's commercial hub, are among the states to experience heavy flooding.

"Some 233 local government areas in 32 states of and the FCT fall within the highly probable risk areas, while 212 local government areas in 35 states, including the FCT, fall within the moderately probable flood risk areas," he said.