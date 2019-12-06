Nigerian activist re-arrested, hours after release: lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Nigerian state security police on Friday re-arrested an opposition activist and former presidential candidate, a day after a court ordered him freed, his lawyer said.

Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant Olawale Bakare were freed on Thursday after months in detention over an alleged online call for rebellion against President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Sowore has been re-arrested. He is being detained by the DSS (Department of State Service)," attorney Femi Falana told AFP, referring to the domestic intelligence agency.

"The DSS had attempted to arrest him in court but were resisted by the people and to avoid violence, I personally drove him to their office," he said.

Falana said the security agents promised to release him after interrogation.

"The DSS said he was needed for more information on his trial and promised to release him later in the day," he said.

A DSS official was not immediately available for comment.

Sowore, 48, ran unsuccessfully against Buhari in February elections.