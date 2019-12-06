UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerian Activist Re-arrested, Hours After Release: Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:32 PM

Nigerian activist re-arrested, hours after release: lawyer

Nigerian state security police on Friday re-arrested an opposition activist and former presidential candidate, a day after a court ordered him freed, his lawyer said

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Nigerian state security police on Friday re-arrested an opposition activist and former presidential candidate, a day after a court ordered him freed, his lawyer said.

Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant Olawale Bakare were freed on Thursday after months in detention over an alleged online call for rebellion against President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Sowore has been re-arrested. He is being detained by the DSS (Department of State Service)," attorney Femi Falana told AFP, referring to the domestic intelligence agency.

"The DSS had attempted to arrest him in court but were resisted by the people and to avoid violence, I personally drove him to their office," he said.

Falana said the security agents promised to release him after interrogation.

"The DSS said he was needed for more information on his trial and promised to release him later in the day," he said.

A DSS official was not immediately available for comment.

Sowore, 48, ran unsuccessfully against Buhari in February elections.

Related Topics

Police February Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Vladimir Putin Says Gas Transit Through Ukraine to ..

3 minutes ago

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor reviews academ ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar held to observe 16 days of activism agains ..

3 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority board meeting hel ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines floods force 66,000 from homes

12 minutes ago

CSM case: Court extends Yousaf Abbas's judicial re ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.