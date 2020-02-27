Russian security officers prevented nine terror attacks in the country's North Caucasus region, eliminating 26 terrorists, over the past year, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday

VLADIKAVKAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russian security officers prevented nine terror attacks in the country's North Caucasus region, eliminating 26 terrorists, over the past year, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"Activities of 13 cells of the Islamic State terrorist organization [banned in Russia] were thwarted. As many as 26 terrorists were eliminated, 22 crimes of terrorist nature were prevented, including nine terror attacks. A total of 230 militants were detained," Patrushev said.

Apart from that, criminal cases were opened against 10 people who promoted radical ideology and raised money for terrorists. As many as 94 extremism-related crimes were detected.