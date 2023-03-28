UrduPoint.com

N.Korea Conducts Ballistic Missile Test With Dummy Nuclear Warhead - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 11:50 AM

N.Korea Conducts Ballistic Missile Test With Dummy Nuclear Warhead - State Media

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) North Korea launched two ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles to test a nuclear warhead in the air on Monday, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

One of the ground-to-ground tactical ballistic missiles was equipped with a simulated warhead, imitating a nuclear warhead, the KCNA reported, adding that it was not specified which of the missiles was carrying the "weapon."

A mock nuclear warhead detonated 500 meters (1,640 feet) above the target island off the city of Kimchaek in the North Hamgyong province, the report said.

According to the report, the test allowed Pyongyang to verify the procedure for issuing and transmitting an order for a nuclear attack and confirm the normal operation of the launch authorization system, as well as work out the actions of combat units under such circumstances.

Earlier in the day, KCNA reported that it tested a Haeil-1 underwater nuclear attack drone from March 25-27.

On Monday, Japan and South Korea said that Pyongyang test-fired two ballistic missiles from its western coast toward the Sea of Japan. Both of them reached an altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles) and flew some 350 kilometers, landing outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Nuclear Kimchaek Pyongyang Japan South Korea North Korea March From

Recent Stories

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls

21 minutes ago
 Ecuador landslide kills at least 7 in the Andes, 2 ..

Ecuador landslide kills at least 7 in the Andes, 23 hurt

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

9 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.